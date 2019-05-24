SEA LIFE appeal for town beach clean volunteers

SEA LIFE Scarborough is appealing for volunteers to lend a hand in a beach clean-up operation next month.

This World Oceans Day (Saturday, June 8), global marine conservation charity, the SEA LIFE Trust will launch its biggest clean-up mission yet.

It is estimated that eight million tonnes of plastic waste enter the world’s oceans each year and that by 2050, the oceans could have more plastic than fish.

Anyone interested in joining the event can find more information on the SEA LIFE website and how you and your family can become part of the worldwide activities.

Visit: www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/conservation to see where to meet on the day.

Andy Bool, the Head of SEA LIFE Trust said: “Most of the littered plastic waste ultimately ends up at sea. The litter washing up on our local shores is not just unpleasant to look at; it also harms and kills our precious wildlife.

“Hundreds of species of marine wildlife including seals, seabirds, turtles and whales have mistaken marine litter for food resulting in starvation, poisoning and fatal stomach blockages.

“It’s not just animals which are at risk of ingesting plastics. It can eventually find their way on to our own dinner plates.”