Seafood the order of the weekend for Filey Food and Drink Festival

Seafood lovers will be in for a treat at next weekend’s Filey Food and Drink Festival, with cooking demonstrations from Whitby-based chef Rob Green.

The Whitby-based chef is a UK Chef Ambassador for Seafish, the authority on seafood and also awarded the title of Seafood Chef of the Year in 2009. He will be doing demonstrations in the theatre at the Evron Centre, with admission free of charge.

With the festival falling at the end of this year’s National Seafood Week, he will be joined by TailorMade Seafood and Scarborough chef Dan Hargreaves for two days worth of demonstrations.

The event, that runs over three weekends across the year and takes place at the Evron Centre, brings together international cuisines and local dishes, from water buffalo burgers to classic fish fingers with a twist.

“We’ve got foods from across the world coming to Filey,” said Chris Elley, the festival’s organiser.

“It’s not like a normal farmers market, you don’t always know what will be there.

“This year we have everything from Greek food, to Cuban, to West Indian, which features a fascinating five-chilli jerk chicken.

“We also have an Asian Gin Bar that will be donating profits to saving Tarsiers, an endangered species in Asia and the Phillipines.

“There will also be the return of our usual favourites, such as the Yorkshire Pudding Pie man, and the Sandwich Company, who produce proper artisan bread.”

Such is the popularity and growth of the festival, vendors and visitors are now having to look for accommodation outside of Filey.

“We have around 15,000 people visit us. It’s an incredible amount,” Mr. Elley added.

“People are now looking for accommodation outside of Filey. Scarbough Hospitality Association have got involved too, as people just can’t get in to Filey to stay.”