Seafront roads in Scarborough closed due to flood risk

A seafront road in Scarborough has been temporarily closed due to high spring tides causing a flood risk.

Royal Albert Drive and Marine Drive are closed both ways from Sandside to Peasholm Gap.

The closure was first reported this morning around 6.20am.

A flood alert is currently in place from the Environment Agency all along the coast from Whitby to Filey.

High spring tides are causing overtopping of waves onto roads and low-lying coastal areas and consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

Flooding is most likely at high tide (6.25am), however conditions may apply two to four hours either side.