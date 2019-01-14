Search carried out by Coastguard teams after clothing items found on the top of Scarborough cliff

A search was carried out on Saturday evening after a member of the public alerted Coastguards to items of clothing on the cliff top path near Red Cliff.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team, Filey Coastguard, Scarborough Lifeboat and North Yorkshire Police were requested in the search that lasted nearly three hours.

The teams were called by Humber Coastguard at 6.10pm and included searching over the cliff as well as on the shoreline.

A spokesperson from Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team said: "To ensure no one was in distress a thorough search around the clothing was carried out.

"This included deploying Coastguard cliff rescue technicians over the cliff to search areas out of sight and on the limited shoreline below with the tide in.

"Scarborough Lifeboat was requested to search the shoreline from seaward.

"With nothing found the search was widened until all parties agreed that with no signs of anyone else in the area the search was suspended at 9pm unless any further information comes to light.

"Thank you to the members of the public who noticed the clothing and made the report."

In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for a coastguard.