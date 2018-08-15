Search for man who knocked woman's teeth out in Scarborough

A woman had two teeth knocked out when she was struck in the face outside a Scarborough burger joint.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday July 29 on St Thomas Street outside Cowshed.

The victim and her attacker were with a group of people.

Police are trying to identify the man responsible and are appealing for the public's help.

He is described as medium build, 6ft, with a neat gingery-brown beard and curly gingery brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue jumper and dark trousers.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.