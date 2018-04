Police have appealed for help to find a missing Bridlington man.

Michael Sales was last seen as he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital on Saturdayat around 1.45pm.

A police spokesman said: "We are very concerned for Michael as he is vulnerable and has not been in contact with his family which is out of character."

Michael is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen him in the last two days, should call police on 101 quoting log 667 of April 14.