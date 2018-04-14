Search is on for region’s favourite pub

Publicans around the area are hoping to pull in votes as well as pints to win this year’s Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition.

The annual contest, run by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Post, invites members of the public to vote for their favourite pub in the county.

A record 18,500 people voted in last year’s competition, which saw The White Swan in Ampleforth crowned the winners.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is always a closely-fought battle because there are so many potential worthy winners here in Yorkshire.”

People have until Thursday 17 May to vote. Visit Yorkshire.com/pub to find out more details and to vote.