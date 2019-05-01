Seasonal dog ban on Scarborough borough beaches comes into force today

Seasonal dog bans on beaches in the Scarborough borough come into force today.

The restrictions will be in place until 30 September.

Anyone infringing the ban could be incur a £75 fixed penalty notice.

The areas affected are as follows:

Scarborough

** North Bay – the beach from a line drawn at 90° to the Promenade from the top of the northernmost beach slipway at the Sands (former Corner Café) to a line drawn at 90° from the Promenade to the top of the northernmost beach slipway at the end of the existing run of chalets (on the bulge of land previously occupied by the chair lift).

** South Bay – the beach from the West Pier to a line drawn at 90° to Foreshore Road from the top of the southernmost flight of steps leading to the beach at the roundabout adjacent to the underground car park.

Filey

** Filey – the beach from a line drawn at 90° to the line of the coast from the southernmost point of the sea wall at Royal Parade to a line drawn at 90° to the sea wall from the northernmost side of the beach slipway which separates the Coble Landing from the Promenade.

Whitby

** Whitby – the West Beach from the West Pier to a line drawn at 90° to the Promenade from the east side of the beach steps approximately half way along the run of beach chalets.

** Sandsend – the beach from the steps below the public conveniences below Sandhills to the slipway at the southern end of Bank Bottom Car Park.

In Whitby, dogs must be kept on leads at Tate Hill Beach and West Cliff Sports/Recreation Area.

Restrictions also applies to parks, you can see which ones are included HERE.