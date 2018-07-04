Seats on show as Futurist demolition ploughs on

The seats of a famous seaside theatre have been exposed as almost a century of memories are torn down.

The Futurist theatre, which sits in Scarborough’s South Bay, once played host to the biggest names of the day, including the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

The Futurist Theatre this morning

Now, Scarborough Council is demolishing the building at a cost of more than £4.2 million with a plan to sell the land to Ryedale-based theme park operator Flamingo Land, which wants to build a coastal attraction on the site.

The demolition process is expected to last until December.

A council spokesman said: “The demolition is going well and Willmott Dixon is still on track to complete the physical works by early August.

“Work on the main theatre building started last week.”

The Futurist Theatre this morning

A crusher will be brought onto the site in the coming weeks in order to grind down the rubble and debris before it is removed from the area.

The Futurist opened in 1921 and hosted many artists but, following years of financial struggles, closed in 2014.

A number of objections to the closure and demolition plans were made from the Theatre Trust, The Cinema Theatre Association, SAVE Britain’s Heritage and the Twentieth Century Society, which said the building was a surviving example of the “super cinemas” built after World War One.

The Futurist was originally built as a cinema but the stage was extended in the late 1950s to enable it to host live performances.

