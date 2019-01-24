Secondary school league tables: who did best in and around Scarborough?

Secondary school tables published today have revealed which schools in Scarborough and the surrounding area did best in their GCSEs.

The main measure by which schools are judged is Progress 8, a way to show how much progress pupils made between the end of stage 2 and the end of stage 4.

Scalby school was the best performing school in the area with a Progress 8 score of 0.45 which is classed as above average.

Its percentage of pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above in the 2017 reformed English and maths GCSEs was 58% – better than the national average of 43.3% – and its attainment 8 score, which shows how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, was 49.7, 1.2 point higher than the average for North Yorkshire.

The league table scores explained

St Augustine's Roman Catholic School came in next with a 0.29 Progress 8 (still classed as above average), 46% of pupils achieving a Grade 5 or higher pass in English and maths and an attainment 8 score of 48.8.

Achieving a less successful Progress 8 are Graham school and George Pindar, who both scored -0.46, and Ebor Academy Filey who with its -0.52 score is considered to be well below average.

However, a negative progress score doesn't mean pupils made no progress, rather it means they made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 2.

In these schools, only one third of pupils gained a Grade 5 or above in English and maths and their respective attainment scores were 39.1, 35.8 and 37.3.

In Ryedale, Norton College, Malton School and Lady Lumley's School all achieved an average Progress 8, as did Caedmon College in Whitby with its score of 0.

