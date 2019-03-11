Secrets, lies, mystery, romance and laughs - nine new plays can be seen for free at the library

Family secrets, criminal pasts, hopeless romantics and futuristic mysteries; join Beach Hut Theatre Company for Cooking the Books and enjoy the latest round of Script Hut Saturday short play-readings.

The rehearsed readings of nine original plays by local up-and-coming writers have been developed through Beach Hut Theatre Company’s fortnightly Script Hut writing workshops under Alison Watt.

Inspired by the love of books and how they influence our lives, each play will be performed as script-in-hand readings. The plays can be seen for free in Scarborough Library’s main lending area from 11am and will be directed by emerging local theatre directors. Each play will be performed only once.

Artistic director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, Alison Watt said: "This March, we have nine brand new short play-readings inspired by our love of books and the amazing stories they contain. Join us for plays that include secret pasts, thrilling futures, dark mysteries and madcap comedies."

The Cooking the Books plays are Finding Hunter by Jason Mullen, Indications by Dean Noon, The Silver Darlings by Jo Reed, The Job Interview by David A Banks, Tougher by Ross Wilson, Cooking the Gems by Stuart Larner, Chapter House by Paul Spencer, March Times by John Tunaley and Silence is Golden by Sue Wilkinson.

The plays are directed by Kate Woodward-Hay, Paul Beck and Paul Spencer.