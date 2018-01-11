Section of A64 closed due to fire

Police have closed part of the A64 due to a fire.

A blaze has broken out at a bungalow at Rillington and as such the westbound carriageway has been closed and diversions are in place.

Fire crews are on the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire at a detached bungalow on Malton Road at Rillington in Ryedale.

"The road has been closed to traffic while firefighters deal with the blaze.

"The homeowners were not inside and no injuries reported.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice."