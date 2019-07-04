Secure a bright future with North Yorkshire Moors Railway apprenticeships

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is working with the North York Moors National Park to offer fantastic apprenticeship opportunities, thanks to the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Three Countryside Worker Apprentices will take part in ecology, maintenance and restoration projects within the national park and on the railway.

In addition, apprentices will carry out general rights of way maintenance, work closely with the National Park Ranger Service and complete a range of training courses including lineside safety, first aid and chainsaw work.

They will complete a Level 2 qualification in Environmental Conservation over two years.

Those interested in applying for the Countryside Worker Apprenticeship should contact recruitment@northyorkmoors.org.uk - closing date for completed applications is Friday July 12.

Chris Price, NYMR General Manager, said: “Using money raised by the National Lottery players the NYMR can inspire, lead and resource the UK’s heritage to create positive and lasting change for people and communities, now and in the future”.

Debbie Trafford, Head of Recreation and Ranger Services at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “This is a fantastic and unique opportunity for young people to learn a wide range of skills which will help to conserve and protect the National Park and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for the future.

“Apprenticeships offer a truly hands-on experience, and this would be an ideal first step for anyone interested in a career looking after the countryside.

“In the past, our Countryside Worker Apprentices have gone on to become tree surgeons, forestry officers and full-time Rangers, and we look forward to working with the NYMR to offer three more young people the chance to further develop their interests in the glorious North York Moors.”

Additionally, the NYMR is also recruiting for committed individuals to apply for its workplace training apprenticeships including Mechanical Engineering and Business support. Working with NETA Training Group, the Mechanical Engineering apprentices will work on the railway’s historic engines and carriage fleet, learning unique skills as they work alongside professional engineers.

In conjunction with TYRO Training, the Business Support apprentices, will receive training in various departments including Finance, IT, Marketing, Commercial, HR and Operations areas.

This will provide an invaluable insight into how a heritage railway functions, while providing an excellent grounding if you wish to pursue a career in a fast-paced tourist attraction.

Apprenticeships roles are limited so those interested in applying for Mechanical Engineering/Business support roles should contact admin@nymr.co.uk - closing date for completed applications is Friday July 12.