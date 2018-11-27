See Alice in Wonderland in Scarborough - and get a free treat from Santa

Two Scarborough icons are teaming up this Christmas to bring an extra special treat to the town’s young people.

Anyone buying a ticket for the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s production of Alice in Wonderland will receive a voucher to gain a free gift at Santa’s famous grotto at Boyes (one free gift per booking).

Boyes are also celebrating the show by theming their famous Christmas window around the Alice in Wonderland story.

Shoppers in the store can pick up a voucher giving them a £2 discount per ticket for any booking to the show.

Alice in Wonderland director Paul Robinson said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with another Scarborough favourite to make Christmas extra special this year.”

Robert van der Heijden, Marketing and New Store Development Director at Boyes, added: “Boyes Grotto and Christmas window are long-standing traditions in Scarborough.

“We are proud to be partnering with the SJT to make Christmas in the town even more magical this year.”

The show is sponsored by the Alice in Wonderland-inspired Eat Me Café, located behind the theatre and a popular venue with the theatre’s staff and actors.

It has been adapted from the Lewis Carroll classic by Nick Lane, who also adapted the SJT’s last two Christmas shows, Pinocchio and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol. It features music and lyrics by composer Simon Slater, design by Helen Coyston, choreography by Erin Carter, lighting design by Paul Stear and sound design by Andy Graham.

Ebony Jonelle plays Alice, with Josie Dunn, Robert Jackson, Loren O’Dair and Elliott Rennie delighting us with a multitude of other roles including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and the Queen of Hearts.

Alice in Wonderland can be seen in the Round at the SJT from December 6 to 30, with morning, afternoon and evening shows available. Tickets priced from £10 - visit www.sjt.uk.com or call the box office on 01723 370541.

Santa’s grotto at Boyes is open until Christmas Eve (weekdays 10am-12.30pm, 2pm–5pm, Saturdays 10am-5pm, Sunday 10.30am-3.30pm).