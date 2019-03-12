See an exclusive stripped back version of Scarborough band The Feens performing a brand new track after their first-ever Leeds gig

Fresh off the success of their first-ever Leeds gig on Saturday, Scarborough band The Feens have teamed up with the Scarborough News to exclusively give fans a listen to a stripped-back version of their track 'What Are You Dreaming?'

The band played The Lending Room, just above the popular pub The Library, along with other bands The Light Show, Cleargreen and Raintree Country, as part of a This Feeling gig.

The Feens played their first Leeds gig on Saturday at The Lending Room, on Woodhouse Lane.'Left to right: Freddie Schmuck, Sam Dowling, Adam Lodge and Perrie Bunton.

And it was an experience not to forget for the Scarborough quartet, who rattled off a setlist including their most recent single, 'Freedom', which has had over 100,000 streams on Spotify to date.

Other tracks included their earliest releases 'Wrong Move' and 'Slip Away', along with a number of unreleased tracks.

The reaction from the crowd proved an energetic one, with pits forming and shouts of "Feens" echoing around the 180-capacity venue on Woodhouse Lane.

And singer Freddie Schmuck was delighted with hour the band's first Leeds outing went.

"With it being our first Leeds gig, we weren't expecting the crowd to react as well as they did," he said.

"We were just looking forward to getting in front of new faces, so seeing a pit form by the end of our set was a buzz.

"We loved the venue too, it has a great atmosphere. The stairs up to it and the old library feel of the place just added to the experience for us.

"We must thank This Feeling for putting on a great night as always and all the people who travelled through to see us. That support is everything to us.

"The other bands who played were great too, and it's a reason that we love these gigs, getting to meet all of these other people who share the same passion as we do."

The Feens are a four-man band, made up of Freddie on vocals and guitar, Sam Dowling on guitar, Adam Lodge on vocals and bass and Perrie Bunton on drums.