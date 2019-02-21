See some of the famous faces that Scarborough autograph hunter Jed Higgins has been meeting
When you turn the pages of your autograph book – how many can you count?
However many, it might well have been eclipsed by Scarborough resident Jed Higgins. We take a look at just a selection of the famous faces he's met.
1. William Roache
Jed poses with Coronation Street legend William Roache
2. David Dickinson
This one was the real deal, as Jed met David Dickinson.
3. Mark Labbett
Jeb meets The Chase's Beat Mark Labbett.
4. Nile Rodgers
Jed met music legend Nile Rodgers in Scarborough.
