Jed Higgins

See some of the famous faces that Scarborough autograph hunter Jed Higgins has been meeting

When you turn the pages of your autograph book – how many can you count?

However many, it might well have been eclipsed by Scarborough resident Jed Higgins. We take a look at just a selection of the famous faces he's met.

Jed poses with Coronation Street legend William Roache

1. William Roache

Jed poses with Coronation Street legend William Roache
other
Buy a Photo
This one was the real deal, as Jed met David Dickinson.

2. David Dickinson

This one was the real deal, as Jed met David Dickinson.
other
Buy a Photo
Jeb meets The Chase's Beat Mark Labbett.

3. Mark Labbett

Jeb meets The Chase's Beat Mark Labbett.
other
Buy a Photo
Jed met music legend Nile Rodgers in Scarborough.

4. Nile Rodgers

Jed met music legend Nile Rodgers in Scarborough.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9