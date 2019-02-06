See some of the people who helped a Scarborough pub raise over £4,500 for charity

The event was organised by Mark Deeming and Tom Harrison, and was deemed a great success, with a number of local businesses getting behind the fundraiser, including Stepney Hill Farm, who donated much of the food, and Betton Wines, who donated the prosecco on arrival for guests, among other local businesses.

The Plough Inn, Scalby, raised over 4,500 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Credit: Matt Rogers Photography

