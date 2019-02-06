See some of the people who helped a Scarborough pub raised over £4,500 for charity
The Plough Inn at Scalby raised a huge £4,593 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, with a fundraiser including a five course set menu, a raffle and an auction.
The event was organised by Mark Deeming and Tom Harrison, and was deemed a great success, with a number of local businesses getting behind the fundraiser, including Stepney Hill Farm, who donated much of the food, and Betton Wines, who donated the prosecco on arrival for guests, among other local businesses.
1. Great Ormond Street Hospital Fundraiser
