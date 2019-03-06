See the best photos from Scarborough's Shrove Tuesday Skipping and Pancake racing

Skipping on the Foreshore
For over 100 years, skipping on the seafront and pancake racing have been firmly marked on the calendar on Shrove Tuesday.

Take a look back at this year's event, with some of the best pictures from the Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter.

Snow White proves unbeatable in the Pancake Races. Picture: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Town Crier David Birdsall and Mayor Joe Plant announcing the Skipping Day. Picture: Richard Ponter

St. Catherine's Hospice outflip the opposition

Millie Mitchell, Kyna Nesbitt and Lily Richards have fun

Inventive outfits entertain the crowd. Picture: Richard Ponter

Eleanor and Loretta Nolan challenge Dad Ben to a 'skip off'. Picture: Richard Ponter

Wilko's challenging the obstacles. Picture: Richard Ponter

Having fun on the seafront. Picture: Richard Ponter

The crowd enjoying the Pancake Races. Picture: Richard Ponter

Having a great day. Picture: Richard Ponter

