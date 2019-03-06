See the best photos from Scarborough's Shrove Tuesday Skipping and Pancake racing Skipping on the Foreshore For over 100 years, skipping on the seafront and pancake racing have been firmly marked on the calendar on Shrove Tuesday. Take a look back at this year's event, with some of the best pictures from the Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter. Snow White proves unbeatable in the Pancake Races. Picture: Richard Ponter Scarborough Town Crier David Birdsall and Mayor Joe Plant announcing the Skipping Day. Picture: Richard Ponter St. Catherine's Hospice outflip the opposition Millie Mitchell, Kyna Nesbitt and Lily Richards have fun Inventive outfits entertain the crowd. Picture: Richard Ponter Eleanor and Loretta Nolan challenge Dad Ben to a 'skip off'. Picture: Richard Ponter Wilko's challenging the obstacles. Picture: Richard Ponter Having fun on the seafront. Picture: Richard Ponter The crowd enjoying the Pancake Races. Picture: Richard Ponter Having a great day. Picture: Richard Ponter James Cook Hospital make appeal to trace relatives of Whitby man John Adams, who died on Saturday