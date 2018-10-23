See the moment a Scarborough Police chase ended with a collision

North Yorkshire Police have released footage of a high-speed car chase that saw the culprit hitting speeds up to 100mph and ended with a collision between the driver and the Police.

The footage shows the chase, and its conclusion, with the police car in chase crashing into the back of the driver after he slammed the brakes on.

Abraham Fox

The chase happened on July 12, with officers attempting to stop a black VW Golf in Eastfield. Despite losing the car for a brief period, it was located with the driver, Abraham Fox, continuing to ignore any signals to stop, driving dangerously and at speed.

The vehicle was pursued around the Eastfield area until it ended near Seamer.

Mr Fox appeared at York Crown Court on the 8th October where he was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Jailing Fox for 17 months, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told him: “You did everything you could to evade capture, driving at ridiculous speeds and (driving) dangerously, over many miles. It’s a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt.”

Fox was also given a four-year driving ban.