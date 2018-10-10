See what's on in Scarborough for World Mental Health Day

A number of initiatives are taking place in Scarborough today to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mental Health Forum have teamed up with Scarborough Borough Council to show what support is available for those struggling with their mental health.

Members of the public are invited to come along to a marketplace event, hosted from 11am to 3.30pm at the Town Hall, to talk to representatives of local organisations who will be on hand to give out information and advice.

Scarborough YMCA is also taking part in World Mental Health Day.

As part of their #IAMWHOLE campaign, the youth charity is calling on people to do something that benefits their mental health for a 'whole hour' between 5pm and 6pm.

Jordan Stephens, #IAMWHOLE Ambassador, said: "It doesn’t matter if this is meditating, doing yoga, going for a run or just chilling. Positive mental health starts with taking time out, away from the stresses of life and focussing on you."

From 5pm to 6pm the centre will be offering a free singing workshop and yoga session.

Initiatives to show support to the community will continue tomorrow as Scarborough Athletic Club are staging a RunAndTalk campaign event at the Rugby Club.

The event is supported by Mind and will start at 7pm.

There will be a choice of three routes, which will include options for walking, jogging and running ranging from 2.2 miles to 4.5 miles.

The support available will focus on helping people start running, get back into running, or continue running as well as improving the mental well-being of existing members.

North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan has also spoken about World Mental Health Day.

She said: “World Mental Health Day is a chance for us to put the spotlight on the work being done to tackle mental health issues across North Yorkshire. It is positive that people are more willing to talk about mental health and I am confident the investment in care and support is making a difference, but no one should be under any illusion that challenges remain.

“Providing support to those individuals who need it, and the public bodies that care for them, will always be something that no one organisation can achieve alone. We need to build partnerships that work, and ensure every public leader recognises the impact that their decisions have on the wider efforts to ensure we don’t go backwards and continue to improve support for very vulnerable people here in North Yorkshire and the City of York.”

North Yorkshire Police estimate that around 40% of calls for service involve some form of mental health concern, including people in real crisis.