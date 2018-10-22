See where the bookies rank Scarborough Athletic in their title quest

Scarborough Athletic will be right up there at the end of the season according to the bookies.

Steve Kittrick's men, who sit at the head of the pile going into tomorrow's trip to Gainsborough, are the third favourites to finish top of the Evo-Stik Premier.

Boro have been given odds of 9/2 and they only lie behind South Shields (15/4) and Warrington Town (4/1).

Just below Boro are Farsley at 9/1 and tomorrow's opponents Gainsborough, who are 10/1.

East coast rivals Whitby are priced at 50/1 for the league title.