Sell-out ballet is back at Spa with a new show - tickets on sale from Friday

The Russian State Ballet returns to Scarborough Spa as part of its annual UK tour with another spellbinding, lavish, full-production touring ballet.

Alongside a live Orchestra with more than 30 musicians, it will perform Don Quixote in the Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday November 21.

Don Quixote has all the elements of the great classical ballets: emotion, drama and unforgettable characters. Love, duels and spectacular choreography are mixed with a dash of Spanish passion in this most beautiful and moving ballet.

Don Quixote delights in stories of brave knights, fabulous giants and other fantastical creatures. But most of all, he dreams of his beloved Dulcinea, a woman that he believes to be so lovely and noble that she must be divine. His dreams are of their romantic adventures.

As he approaches the windmills, he can no longer see the moon and thinks that evil magicians have hidden his beloved mistress. So, spear in hand, he tilts at the sails of the windmill, which he mistakes for a giant!

Tickets go on sale on Friday February 12 at 10am and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk