Sensational 60s show stars the voice of the Searchers Mike Pender plus the Trems, the Fortunes and Swinging Blue Jeans - where to see it and get tickets

The biggest and best 60s show is on its way for two dates in Yorkshire.

The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

The show with the definite feel-good factor will transport you back to that magical decade - 1960s - when five legendary names take to the stage.

It stars Mike Pender original voice of The Searchers - The Trems - all former members of the Tremeloes - the Fortunes, the Swinging Blue Jeans and the Dakotas.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

The show tours to:

Hull City Hall on Saturday April 13

Tickets: 01482 300300 or www.hcandl.co.uk

Bridlington Spa on Saturday April 20

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.thespabridlington.com

