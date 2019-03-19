Serial killer catcher set to visit Scarborough

He’s been called Britain’s Mindhunter, The Guv’nor of True Crime and dubbed the world’s number one expert on serial killers and sexual deviants - now Paul Harrison is bringing his new show to Scarborough Spa.

His show Interviews with a Serial Killer, which visits The Spa Theatre on Sunday August 4, will take you on an emotional rollercoaster of a ride inside different killers’ minds, to gain an understanding of why they turned into killing machines, what drove them to kill and their innermost thoughts on murder, other killers and all importantly, themselves.

Interviews with a Serial Killer.

Paul Harrison has spent more than four decades analysing, studying and getting deep inside the heads of many of the world’s most deviant and violent offenders.

Hear why the Yorkshire Ripper was scared of him.

Learn, what drove Robert Maudsley, the UK’s real life Hannibal Lecter, to kill, and why he’s kept in an all glass cell.

The Amityville Murders; what Ronald DeFeo said to be fearful of, when Paul spent the night at the house of horror.

This will be an entertaining talk that covers 12 stories and interviews, accompanied by a visual presentation, covering the history of the individual crimes and the killers’ story in their own words.

Paul is regarded as an expert on serial killer profiling.

As a consultant on the subject, he regularly works with authors, film and TV production companies.

He is the author of 34 books, mainly true crime and has recently published his first crime fiction novel, Revenge of The Malakim, book one of the Grooming Parlour trilogy.

Tickets for Interviews with a Serial Killer go on sale this Friday (Mar 22) at 10am and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 or by clicking here.