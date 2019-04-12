Seven birds found dead on Scarborough South Bay beach clean

On a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust beach clean a group of volunteers lifted just over 25 pounds of trash off the beach in two hours - including seven dead birds.

Group leader, Luzanne Fletcher, led the clean of 18 volunteers, as the Trust’s Scarborough Waves of Waste coordinator on Saturday April 6.

Some of the rubbish removed from Scarborough's South Bay last weekend

She said: "During these cleans we pick up anything that should not be in the sea or on the beach, including plastics, fishing waste, glass and ceramics, metal and paper.

"We lifted just over 25 pounds of trash off the beach in two hours. It included ghost fishing ropes and nets, plastic bags and wrappers, plastic cutlery, cups and takeaway trays, a lot of polystyrene, broken dog toys and poo bags, random pieces of unidentifiable plastics and hundreds of cigarette buds."

Beach cleans are important along the Yorkshire coast to protect the areas natural beauty and wildlife.

"On Saturday’s clean we found five dead Herring Gulls, one Razorbill and one Gannet that was tangled up in ghost netting and ropes. It is not an uncommon sight and the numbers of dead birds recorded are rising.

Birds found on the beach last Saturday

"Not only do birds get tangled up in ghost nets and ropes, but it is also believed that over 40% of all UK sea birds have ingested plastic and every ear over 1 million sea birds will die as a result of eating plastic," Luzanne added.

The Waves of Waste coordinator started beach cleans after the 'Beast of the East' storm in 2018 and in June 2018 became a volunteer with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

The amount of plastic, ropes and nets on the beach "shocked" Luzanne and inspired her to start helping the environment.

She now runs a monthly beach clean on Scarborough’s South Bay and the next clean is scheduled for Saturday May 4 at 10am.

The group meet at the RNLI and Luzanne provides bags, pickers and gloves.

"It is a great opportunity to do something good for your community, but the fresh air is also nice and we find very interesting and special sea life," Luzanne added.