Seventh heaven for Boro as the Mintcakes crumble

Scarborough Athletic smashed seven past a bemused Kendal Town without reply on Saturday afternoon after another supreme performance.

Boro looked the part from the the very first minute,with Max Wright taking advantage of some glorious football, but his low shot was held by keeper Will Kitchen.

Kendal showed their capabilities soon after, with Paul Alexander having a header blocked and Stuart McDonald dragging a shot wide from close range.

But the rest of the half and game was pretty much all Boro.

Michael Coulson and James Walshaw missed good chances, before Luke Dean rifled in a shot that grazed the outside of the Mintcakes' post.

Walshaw and Bailey Gooda went so close with headers, before Boro finally made their dominance pay.

Coulson fed Walshaw in the box and he showed his class by calmly dancing through three tackles and rolling home.

Keeper Tommy Taylor had to be at his best when making a fine, one-handed save to push away a free-kick from Kendal's Anthony Lynch, his last action as he trudged off injured a minute later.

Boro then switched through the gears to their incisive best and this forged a second goal.

Max Wright showed his trickery on the right and delivered a wicked cross that beat keeper Kitchen and hit the top corner. There may have been a touch from defender Bailey Gooda as the ball sailed over the line.

Sam Hewitt poked just over and then Coulson's free-kick struck the boards behind the goal as Boro went for the jugular before the break.

They made one more telling blow with just a few minutes left, Coulson rising majestically at the far post to meet a Wright cross and he diverted it past a stranded Kitchen.

Boro came so close to adding a fourth right on half-time, as Tom White and Coulson combined to free up Dave Merris, but his shot slid across the six-yard box and to safety.

There was an early scare for Boro when the second half got underway, but Tommy Taylor stood up well to save at point-blank range from McDonald.

The game with killed as a contest in the 55th minute and it was in sublime style.

Walshaw played in Coulson after a long ball from Taylor. The former Scarborough FC man delightfully floated over Kitchen from the edge of the area and the ball settled in the bottom corner.

Boro eased their foot off the gas for a short period after this, but Walshaw could still have added to his haul for the afternoon.

The striker headed just wide after another fine cross from right, then he spun in the box and smashed goalwards, but the effort was tipped away.

Boss Steve Kittrick rang the changes during the second period, with Jimmy Beadle, Lewis Sugden and Nathan Curtis all being given time on the pitch.

All three rewarded this decision by adding fifth, sixth and seventh goals to the total in a thrilling climax to the fixture.

Midfielder Sugden's came after the quick feet of Walshaw freed him up and he rolled home.

Then Curtis collected from Beadle on the 18-yard line and he bent the ball beautifully into the bottom corner.

Beadle then got himself on the score-sheet with five minutes left as he collected 35 yards from goal and smashed the ball home.

This effort was the final one of an emphatic afternoon that saw Boro smash their rivals and lay down another marker in their promotion quest.