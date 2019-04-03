Seventy more homes on way for Whitby’s Sneaton Castle site

Seventy new retirement homes are due to be built on land at Sneaton Castle in Whitby.

Development company S Harrison has agreed to sell the site to McCarthy & Stone, which is now preparing to submit a planning application to build around 70 “high quality” Retirement Living PLUS apartments.

These are aimed at over-70s and will include an on-site bistro, landscaped gardens, domestic assistance and staff on-site 24 hours a day.

The 1.4-acre site at High Stakesby, in the North Eastern corner of the former Sneaton Castle Farm site, was formerly owned by the Order of the Holy Paraclete, who are based at Sneaton Castle.

S Harrison is developing the remainder of the site and work is well under way on 190 houses, including 95 affordable homes.

The company has also secured planning permission to build a further 38 family homes nearby on Castle Road.

David Clancy, Development Director at S Harrison, said: “Our ethos at High Stakesby is all about delivering a well-designed and sustainable scheme in a beautiful area, where there is a major shortage of new homes being built.

“Agreeing this deal with McCarthy & Stone will create another popular selection of homes, specifically for the retirement market, that will complement every other aspect of the development.”

Jim Brooks, Regional Managing Director at McCarthy & Stone, said: “This site is in a fantastic position, just over a mile from Whitby town centre and all the popular coastal resort’s amenities and attractions.

“It also looks out towards the historic Sneaton Castle, as well as offering stunning, far-reaching views across the beautiful Esk Valley.

“When all this is combined with our ability to create an exceptional development that will be sympathetic to the local surroundings and offer a superb range of facilities, it makes this site an ideal opportunity.

“We’re now looking forward to submitting our planning application for the scheme in the coming weeks.”