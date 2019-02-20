Severfield raises £6,000 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Saint Catherine’s was delighted to accept a donation of £6,000 from Severfield in Sherburn.

The business donated the funds from its Severfield Foundation, after staff nominated Saint Catherine’s as its chosen charity.

The firm has supported the hospice for many years and has raised an incredible £30,000 over that period.

Hospice fundraiser Nicky Grunwell said: “The support we receive from Severfield is invaluable and will make a huge difference to patients and their families.

“We would like to thank everyone at Severfield for their continued support.”