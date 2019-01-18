Shanghai teachers visit primary school in Scarborough to share knowledge of mastery maths

Two teachers from Shanghai are visiting a school in Scarborough as part of a prestigious maths exchange programme.

Northstead Primary School are taking part in the Maths Hubs Programme which saw maths teacher Matthew Davies go on a trip to Shanghai in November last year.

In return, teachers Lu Yong and Chen Jiajun are now visiting the school to share the practice of mastery maths and hold demonstration lessons for all the schools in the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area.

Jim Lidgley, headteacher at Northstead Primary said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for the professional development of all our staff.

"Mastery maths is about learning at a slower pace but in greater depth so that everybody understands the theory. Traditionally there's always been an emphasis on learning at a faster pace but actually, taking one small step at the time allows children to get a better understanding of maths."

The Maths Hub focus, now in its fifth year, is part of a broader £41 million Teaching for Mastery programme, run by the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics (NCETM) and funded by the Department for Education.