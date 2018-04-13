Share your thoughts on Transport for the North plan

Transport for the North is encouraging the public to share their thoughts on its draft Strategic Transport Plan as part of a public consultation which ends on Tuesday (Apr 17).

Running for a total of 13 weeks since the launch of the plan on Tuesday January 16, the consultation has seen Transport for the North representatives visit 33 towns and cities across the North of England as part of engagement events aimed at sharing its 30-year vision for transformational transport investment.

The Strategic Transport Plan is the first of its kind and outlines how transport connections across the North of England need to be transformed by 2050 to drive growth and close the economic gap between the North and the rest of England.

Aimed at rebalancing the UK’s economy through a sustained 30-year programme of transport infrastructure investment, the plan could deliver a £100bn economic boost and 850,000 additional jobs by 2050.

Barry White, Chief Executive of Transport for the North said: “It is clear that like us, people feel passionately about improving the connectivity of the North to allow us to function on a level playing field with the rest of the UK. The feedback we have received will play a crucial role in the development of the Strategic Transport Plan before its final release later this year.

“The consultation is a unique opportunity for those living and working in the North to have their say on what matters to them in their areas with the potential of actually shaping the transport agenda. I’d encourage people to take up the opportunity to submit their feedback while they have the chance.”

The public are asked to share their thoughts on the proposals outlined in the draft Strategic Transport Plan by filling in a questionnaire online or by emailing feedback to transportplanconsultation@ipsos-mori.com.

The public consultation closes on Tuesday. A final version of the Strategic Transport Plan will be published later in the year and submitted to the Government for ministerial consideration.