Shed fire in Ryedale village spread to outbuildings and tractors

An electrical fault is believed to have started a fire which spread from a shed to surrounding buildings and vehicles last night.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews were alerted to the shed fire in Low Moorgate, Rillington, at around 8.40pm.

They found the fire had spread from the shed to two small outbuildings, two tractors, a neighbour's shed and a tree.

Crews used two hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus and one main jet to put out the flames.

A spokesman said the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a pressure washer.