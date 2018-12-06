Shop chipping in with emergency workers service

A Scarborough-based fish and chip shop has launched a new initiative for the region’s emergency services staff.

The award-winning Papa’s Fish and Chips on Foreshore Road has started a new service where on-duty emergency personnel can order straight away and will be served immediately.

The move will allow on-duty emergency service workers to skip the queue at any of the company’s takeaways so they can get a good meal and return to their vital jobs as soon as possible.

Restaurant manager Jack Nee said: “Our new initiative is aimed at thanking our local emergency services for all that they do in the community.

“They provide a vital service for the area and we are recognising this with our new initiative.

“Their time is very precious and so we want to make sure they are getting time to eat a good quality hot meal.

“It is very well known that our emergency services can often go a full 12-hour shift without being able to stop for food.

“For that reason we have decided at all of our takeaways to let any on duty emergency service personnel skip the queue and we aim to serve them immediately, without disrupting normal service too much.”

Papa’s Fish and Chips also has a successful restaurant at Market Lane in Seamer, close to the Morrisons store.