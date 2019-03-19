Shop wants to open in Scarborough town centre - 7 years after it moved out

Outdoor clothing and equipment store Millets is to move into a vacant unit in Scarborough, ending its seven-year exile from the town centre.

A planning application has been lodged with Scarborough Borough Council to replace the signs on the former Ponden Home Interiors store at 84-85 Newborough.

The store closed earlier this month having itself moved in when Burton Menswear left the high street.

No details of when the clothing brand will look to move into the empty unit have been revealed but planning permission to erect its branding across the front of the unit is now out to consultation.

Millets formerly had a presence in the town when it occupied 6-7 Westborough but left in 2012 when JD Sports bought out the Blacks outdoor store chain, which owned Millets outlets, but opted not to take over the Scarborough branch.