Should this bird be on Strictly? Don't miss this video of Scarborough's dancing seagull Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Scarborough is well-known for it's seagull population but a dancing seagull is not something we see very often. Make sure you have your sound on and this video is guaranteed to put a smile on your face! Video credit: Melanie Pearl Video by Melanie Pearl. Two men were arrested and later released as investigation into armed raid at Scarborough property continues Scarborough rape trial: Mitko Naskov GUILTY and told to expect years in prison