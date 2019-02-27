Showaddywaddy and Whitby Sixties specialists Five Divide play in aid of Air Ambulance

Seventies chart-toppers Showaddywaddy will top the bill at the gig in aid of Air Ambulance and in memory of Tony Ralph.

The fundraising spectacular will be at Whitby Pavilion on Friday March 8 at 7.30pm.

The group had hits with Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Pretty Little Angel Eyes, You Got What It Takes, Dancing Party and Hey Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Showaddywaddy will be supported by Whitby-based Sixties tribute band Five Divide.

The four-piece played the New Year’s Eve gig at the Pavilion.

Also taking part is DJ Keith Wallace.

Tickets: £25 plus booking fee.

Tickets: 01947 458899 or www.whitbypavilion.com