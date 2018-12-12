Showjumper Lucy clinches place at Hickstead

A Malton-based showjumper has managed to clinch a place in the Championship Final at the Royal International Horse Show, Hickstead.

Lucy Carver claimed the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier win during the competition at the Arena UK Equestrian Centre in Lincolnshire.

The fourth of the qualifiers on Sunday 2 December saw 65 competitors come forward to jump Jason Abbs’ 13-fence track and it was Lucy who came away with the win.

An Arena UK spokesman: “With just two qualifying places on offer for the Championship Final at the Royal International Horse Show, Hickstead, next summer a strong class ensued. One third of the initial combinations claimed a place in the jump-off with eight combinations going on to produce a double clear.

“Riding her own nine-year-old liver chestnut mare Evita SH, 19-year-old Lucy produced a spotless first round to claim a place in the jump off.

“The pair managed to cross the finish line in 32.81 seconds, beating Georgia Lovett from Solihull, with Christopher Evan’s Cassilieneke H Z by more than two seconds, pushing them into second place.”