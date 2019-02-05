Sight loss group recruiting helpers

A sight loss charity is calling for volunteers to help out at a Scarborough-based support group for people with macular disease.

The Macular Society is appealing for anyone living locally who would be willing to give up some of their time to assist at the group’s meetings – with help from the charity’s services and volunteering team.

The Scarborough Macular Support Group meets on the fourth Friday of every other month, from 10am to noon, at Yorkshire Coast Sight Support on Dean Road.

Joanne Reader, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss. The peer support offered by the groups is vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.”

Contact Joanne Reader on 07376 398 916 or email joanne.reader@macularsociety.org for more information.