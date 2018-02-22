SIMON SMITH: Guys were guilty of over-playing

We were punished for a poor first 30 minutes against a game and strong Old Rishworthians side on Saturday.

You have to front up, win the forward battle and earn the right to throw the ball around and go wide, and for whatever reason, we just thought we could go out and play sevens-style rugby from the first whistle and it cost us.

We should never be out-fought or out-muscled on our home turf and Old Rishworthians certainly did just that on Saturday.

They tackled hard, got stuck into us and won their battles and deserved to win the game.

We nicked the win at their place in the last minute and they say lightning doesn’t strike twice, so while we gave it our all, it was always going to be an uphill struggle for us after going in at half-time 17-0 behind.

The performance improved after the opening half-and-hour and we managed to get a losing bonus point, which could well come back to help us in our bid to win promotion.

Yes, Saturday’s result is a blow to our hopes, especially given our rivals Beverley and Heath both won, but there’s plenty of games left to play and points to be won and lost.

Heath host York this weekend and Beverley have a tough test at Middlesbrough, so neither are guaranteed wins.

We have a rest weekend, which we’ll utilise with certain players getting a rest and others hopefully having a run out for the Vikings to get some much-needed minutes on the pitch.

I will be taking the opportunity to take in that game so I can have a look at the Vikings as that is always helpful too.

We have four or five training sessions before our huge game at Heath next Saturday.

While Saturday’s result was disappointing, we have to bounce back straight away and get back to somewhere near our best rugby.

There is still so much to play for.

Our rivals have to play each other and we know if we can win at Heath and Beverley that we will be there or thereabouts in the promotion mix-up.

We’ve also got a Yorkshire Shield semi-final to look forward to as well, so the guys need to get back at it and approach these last few months positively.