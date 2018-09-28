SIMON SMITH: I’m proud of our overall performance

I was really proud of the performance of the team on Saturday despite the disappointing nature of the defeat.

I’m noticing the differences between Yorkshire One and North One East as we get deeper into the season.

Not only are the sides much bigger physically, but teams also know how to look after the ball better for prolonged periods of the game.

We defended really well for long periods of the second half when Huddersfield were putting us under pressure.

I’m pleased with the start we’ve made to our season in North One East, we have won our only home game to date and picked up a healthy number of bonus points on our travels - two more on Saturday.

We didn’t start well on Saturday - we sat off them a little bit too much and found ourselves 10 points behind after about 10 or 15 minutes.

We had an exceptional end to the first half and found ourselves in the lead at the break.

That was even more impressive we we lost Joe Marshall and Euan Govier to an accidental clash of heads, and then we lost their replacement Matt Lucas to a knee injury which now looks like it could be an ACL and keep him out for a while unfortunately.

Joe came back on, but rightly asked to come off again as he still didn’t feel right after the clash of heads, so Euan bravely went back on the field, despite having a nasty gash on his forehead.

I have to say I was so impressed with Euan. Not only did he show great determination and bravery to go back out, but he ended uphaving to play in a completely unfamiliar position on the wing and did well.

We’re at home this week to Morpeth, who are joint-top of the table after four wins from four, so it will be a tough encounter.

We have Ben Martin and Jack Anderson available again for the game.