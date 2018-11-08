SIMON SMITH: Impressive Driff deserved their victory

I have to hold my hands up and admit that we were beaten by the better side on Saturday.

We knew Driffield would be a strong side and they proved to be just that.

I don’t think we played that badly, but there are areas we need to work on, and we know that and will be doing so in training as we look to continue to improve as a unit.

Obviously we were disappointed to come away with a defeat, and that was reflected in the subdued mood in the changing rooms after the game.

I think possibly expectations have risen after our start to the season - but we have to keep our feet on the ground and not get carried away.

Driffield were a very good side, they knew when to slow the game down and when to pick thing up, carried the ball well and were the better side on the day.

I commented on the performance of the referee a couple of weeks ago - and it would only be right to do so again - but this time in a positive light.

I believe he was from Hartlepool and I have to say I was impressed with him and so were the players.

The wind played a part on Saturday. We played into it in the first half and were level after about 30 minutes.

We then conceded two tries before half-time and were always playing catch-up after that.

It was a crucial change of momentum in Driffield’s favour and ultimately cost us in the end.

We have a rest weekend coming up as we declined to enter the Yorkshire Cup.

As I have stated in this column before, we have a small squad and our priority is undeniably to consolidate in North One East this season.

We’ll get the guys in to look at the footage from Saturday and then start building towards Consett away next weekend.