SIMON SMITH: Injuries have tempered cup success

We were delighted to beat Selby on Saturday and set up a home semi-final in the Yorkshire Shield.

The performance of the team was brilliant, especially given the fact that we suffered three injuries inside 25 minutes and had to use all our replacements.

Usually we like to use our subs in the second half to make an impact and change a game, but we had to show our hand early on as we lost Matty Oxtoby, who has damaged the AC joint in his shoulder, Jordan Wakeham to an ankle injury and Sam Dawson, who had to come off with an injured calf.

We also lost captain Matty Jones to a neck injury later on in the game, so we are carrying a lot of knocks as a result.

We will be assessing the guys carrying knocks this week and hopefully we’ll have some positive news ahead of a big game against Beverley in Yorkshire One this weekend.

Looking back at Saturday’s performance, the guys showed real spirit and resolve as we didn’t have much of the ball early on and obviously suffered the three injuries as well, which didn’t help.

A home semi-final for us is a fantastic opportunity for the guys to really create some memories and achievements that would stay with them forever.

I was fortunate enough to win trophies during my playing career and those memories will stay with me, they’re the days you look back on after you’ve stopped playing.

From a personal point of view, it would be unbelievable to be able to bring some silverware to this club, it’s certainly long overdue.

Having said all that, we’d be foolish to overlook Heath or Beverley, who we’ll meet in the semi-final.

Heath have already beaten us this season and Beverley are a very capable side as well.

The TV cameras will be at Silver Royd this Saturday for our league game against Beverley.

They’re a very strong outfit who have played a level above us recently until they came back down last season.

They’ve set their stall out, like we have, to try and finish on the coat-tails of York and try to win promotion, so it will be good test of how far we’ve come as a side.

Hopefully we can come away with a win.