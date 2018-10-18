SIMON SMITH: Lads dug in to put defeat in the past

Saturday’s victory against West Leeds was a very good win against a very good side.

The last time Scarborough came up against West Leeds was in January a few years back and the team had gone into the game a little under-prepared.

On that occasion they put 50 points on Scarborough, that was a result clearly in the minds of a few players this time, they were determined to put things right.

We played into the gale in the first half and that forced the lads to keep ball in hand because there was no way we could opt for any tactical kicking.

This paid off because we were fresh and played things very well, that led to us going 14-0 up and then 26-7 to the good at half-time.

We have said a lot recently about the differences in this division and the main one is the fact that teams look after the ball much better.

If you concede possession then you don’t tend to get it back for a good period of time.

Saturday showed that we are starting to do things better in not conceding possession and that really helped our cause.

Heading into this week’s home derby game against York we are fourth in the league, going well and obviously pleased with our progress.

At the moment we are able to play to our strengths, we have a lot of young lads who do well when the pitches are dry.

We haven’t got the biggest squad and it will be interesting to see the strength in depth of the other teams in this division.

It is going be hard for us when the ground becomes a bit wetter and heavier, but the lads are training hard and you can’t complain about where we are at currently.

We have started with a good number of away games, but so far we have won on our own turf and picked up points in our games on the road, you can’t ask for too much more.