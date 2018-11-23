SIMON SMITH: Late arrival hindered Scarborough RUFC at Consett

We managed to come away from our trip to Consett with the win on Saturday - but we weren’t helped out by a late arrival.

We’d planned to arrive an hour-and-a-half before the game to go through the usual pre-match schedule, but traffic meant we only got there 55 minutes before kick-off.

The guys have to strap up, get prepared and warm-up and maybe the late upheaval contributed to Consett scoring the first points of the day.

They were an awkward side who I think will take points off a lot of teams in North One East, especially when the weather gets colder, wetter and windier and suits them.

As with all sides from the north east, they were strong, physical and wanted to lay down a marker on us.

We fronted up really well though and didn’t take a backward step at any point, which was really pleasing.

I was pleased with our performance in patches on Saturday.

I was particularly pleased with how we got support to the breakdown a lot quicker.

That is definitely an area we need to work on - but we are improving.

The entire side performed well on Saturday - but young Drew Govier really impressed me.

While we’re delighted to go top of the North One East standings, we will not get carried away by that.

Every game is tough in this division, and the sides at the bottom are capable of turning teams over on their day.

We only have Tom Harrison missing on Saturday when we welcome Morley to Silver Royd.

There’ll be some difficult decisions in selection this week, but they’re great headaches to have.