SIMON SMITH: One hell of a journey for Scarborough RUFC

If you’d have told me that we’d be gearing up for a second successive promotion play-off game in two seasons when I took over as coach, I’d have found that incredibly hard to believe.

We did just that on Saturday when we wrapped up second spot in the league with a fabulous 43-17 win at Malton & Norton.

Belief and momentum are huge in sport and we have both of those things in abundance.

These guys just don’t know when they’re beat and know that they can produce fantastic rugby at any time in any game.

We showed that again at Malton on Saturday.

They may be struggling a bit this season, but they’re a strong side and are certainly no pushovers.

We blasted out of the blocks on Saturday, had a bit of a quiet spell and then re-asserted ourselves on the game in the second half.

It was a great team performance, but I have to single out Jimmy Perrett for his four tries and all-round performance.

He has electric pace and fantastic ability and one of his tries epitomised both of those attributes.

Jordan (Wakeham) sent a kick in behind their full-back, who had 20 yards on Jimmy, but he managed to eat up the yards and just nipped around him at the last second, flicked the ball up and ended up touching down under the posts.

He’s had a fantastic season and I hope he’ll be back in a Scarborough RUFC shirt again next season.

I can’t talk about Saturday’s game and not single out young Euan Govier.

If there was a tackle counter on him, he’d have easily led the way from everyone on the pitch - he was everywhere.

We once again had phenomenal support on Saturday at Malton, it was almost like a home game for us and they backed the team, as they have done all season.

The players genuinely appreciate the support they get on and off the pitch.

We go into another big game at home to Bradford & Bingley on Saturday, knowing we’ll need to get five points if we want a home play-off against Blackburn.

They’re on home soil against Douglas (Isle of Man), who will have a long journey, and I expect they’ll put a few points on them.

We just need to go out, stick to our usual game plan and try to win the game against a Bradford side who I know will put up a good fight.