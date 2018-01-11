SIMON SMITH: Players are ready to have a go at York

We started 2018 with a 29-17 victory at Selby on Saturday.

People keep telling me that Scarborough are historically poor in January after the Christmas and New Year break.

I have to say, we had great numbers at training over the festive break and while we were rusty on Saturday, the effort and fitness levels were certainly there.

While the players were rusty, they had enough nous on the field to overcome a game Selby side.

Had our passing been a little slicker early on, it would’ve been a much easier game.

As it stood, we let Selby into it and at times we wondered if it was going to be one of those days.

When we played Selby earlier in the season, we found life difficult in the scrum.

That wasn’t the case on Saturday, the guys in the scrum were outstanding.

The minute the game finished, the York clash was on the player’s minds and everyone was talking about it in the changing rooms.

The guys know how big this game is for us, to have the chance to welcome the team unbeaten at the top of the table and have a real go at them is exciting for us all.

We are all aware of the task that is at hand.

York haven’t lost a game in the league yet this season, they’ve strengthened substantially and have brought in a lot of players from a higher level.

That said, if we play to our potential and show what we are capable of, there is no reason why we can’t win the game.

There will be a great crowd in at Silver Royd on Saturday and that certainly pushes the guys on.

That showed in the game against Beverley when the TV cameras were up at the ground.

We put in our best defensive performance of the season, and we will certainly need to replicate that come Saturday afternoon.

Nino Cutino is missing for the game on Saturday due to work commitments, which is a blow, but that gives an opportunity to someone else.

Other than that, we are in good shape.

Matty Young, Will Leah and Joe Marshall had a run out for the Vikings on Saturday and Tom Harrison is back at full fitness after returning from a long-term wrist injury.