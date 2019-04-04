SIMON SMITH: Scarborough RUFC belief shines through again

I couldn’t be happier with how the results went in our favour on Saturday.

We knew that Percy Park would be a tough test going into Saturday’s game and that proved to be the case.

As for Morley losing to Cleckheaton, I never saw that coming to be honest.

That result has put a bit of breathing space between ourselves and Morley, but we have two difficult games left to play, starting this week with a difficult trip to play our neighbours Malton & Norton.

They may be struggling a bit this season, but there is no way they are going to roll over for us.

We are expecting another incredibly tough game, and as I always say, we have to front up, win the battles in the forwards and earn the right to go wide.

Obviously we have one eye on the North One West standings, as if we do finish second in the table we’ll be playing the runner-up of that league.

The side with the most points gets home advantage, which would be a massive boost for us.

At the moment it couldn’t be tighter as both ourselves and Blackburn are sat in second place in our tables, and both have 90 points with two games to play.

We need to go into these last two games gunning to get as many points as possible as having a play-off fixture at Silver Royd would be a huge advantage for us - although we haven’t given up on catching Morpeth just yet.

Saturday’s win yet again showed the belief among the guys that we will not be beat.

They keep going and keep going and have been rewarded for that resolve so many times this season.

Our approach was evident again when we had the chance to kick for a draw right at the death but showed ambition and pushed on to try and get the winning try.

To beat a side like Percy Park despite being down to 14 men for the majority of the second half is also a magnificent effort.

I have to say, I was impressed by youngsters Will Rennard and Will Leah, who stepped up to the mark on Saturday and really did play well.

Will Rennard has big boots to fill given his uncle is club legend Col Rennard, but he is developing into a cracking player.

We welcome Tom Hicks back into contention this week, which is a boost.