SIMON SMITH: Scarborough RUFC reaping the rewards after switch to Silver Royd

Last week marked 10 years since the club made the move from our old Newby ground up to Silver Royd.

It’s funny when you think back to how we managed at the old ground with all the juniors training on the first-team pitch.

In the end, and despite a few arguing against it, it was a move the club had to make if it wanted to progress - and it is really starting to pay off now.

You just have to rock up to Silver Royd on a Sunday morning to see the benefits to moving.

There’s no way we could coach the amount of youngsters we do now at the old ground, and we’re seeing a lot of our young players now making the step up to the senior ranks, and more importantly the first team.

It’s important to remember the time, efforts and financial resource that was put into helping the move come to fruition.

People like Graeme Young and John Guthrie deserve plenty of recognition for their efforts, along with plenty of other people who made it happen.

We had a rest from action at the weekend and took in England’s superb win in Dublin at the clubhouse.

I have to sing the praises of England - they put in a fantastic performance that really does send out a message to the other five sides.

We’re back in action this weekend when we look to end our poor record at York.

We have traditionally struggled away at York, but we’ll be going there confident of putting in a strong display and hopefully getting a positive result.

We’ll unfortunately be without Nino Cutino for six to eight weeks and Matty Young is also struggling.