SIMON SMITH: We have to kick on from huge victory

Saturday was a fantastic day for everyone associated with Scarborough RUFC.

We had the Estuary TV cameras down at the ground for our game at Silver Royd, with a lot of the club’s youngsters also getting to showcase their skills before our game against Beverley.

In spite of one or two lads carrying knocks the extra incentive of TV camera’s made it possible to select from a full squad.

So as far as I’m concerned anything that gives the lads an extra boost is fine by me.

Beverley are a very good side who beat Heath twice in as many weeks before coming to Silver Royd.

I’m always confident that we’ll score points, but I also expected Beverley to score more than they did as well.

They’re a similar side to us, they play a quick game and look to exploit the gaps out wide, but I thought we put in an outstanding defensive effort to nullify them and lay a platform for us to win the game.

I get asked every week to pick a man of the match for this column, and this week in particular it is very difficult to single one player out for praise as the whole team were fantastic.

The TV pundits gave the award to Nino Cutino, who I thought had his best game of the season for us, he was superb.

Paul Taylor and Phil Watson both put in superb shifts to get through a gruelling 80 minutes, and the likes of Aaron Wilson and Ben Martin were also brilliant.

Tom Ratcliffe’s conversions were outstanding, particularly in the second half when he was kicking into the wind and from right on the touchline.

Like I mentioned, the whole team were great though and they deserve to take the credit collectively.

Having said all that, if we want to get promoted from Yorkshire One this season, we have to build on Saturday’s win when we travel to Moortown this weekend.

They were promoted last season and have been finding their feet in this league, but they put 50 points on their opponents at the weekend, so it’ll be a tricky game for us if we don’t perform.

Jordan Wakeham has had keyhole surgery on his knee so misses out, and it looks like it’ll be a week too soon for Tom Harrison to return. Other than that, we are looking good.