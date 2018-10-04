SIMON SMITH: We’re well placed after five games

I was away for Saturday’s superb 22-17 win at home against Morpeth as I was in Germany for a friend’s birthday.

I have caught up with quite a few people at the club this week and they’ve been waxing lyrical about the performance and the game as a whole.

A couple of people went as far as to say it was the best game they’ve ever watched at Silver Royd.

The guys went 7-0 behind but bounced back really well by all accounts and led 19-7 at half-time.

This league is very, very strong, but the fact that us and York are up at the right end of the table and Bridlington, who were promoted the year before, shows the strength of Yorkshire One as well.

We have a rest weekend coming up as we decided as a club not to enter the Yorkshire Cup this season.

We’re not blessed with a huge squad and there’ll be times when we’ll need to rest players up, and this weekend is one of those occasions.

The first team won’t do anything too strenuous this week and will have a break at the weekend, with maybe only one or two getting a run-out for the Vikings against BP Chemicals.

We’ll ramp things back up next week leading up to tough games against West Leeds and York.

I was at the club’s Sportsman’s Dinner on Thursday night and I have to say, Austin Healey was superb and the event as a whole was fantastic.

It’s also great to see Zoe Aldcroft given a call-up to the England training squad ahead of their games against the USA and Canada.

She’s a Scarborough lass who has put in a hell of a lot of time and dedication and is a credit to the town and our club.